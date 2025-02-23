Mammoth Mountain ski patroller dies from injuries in avalanche

A Mammoth Mountain ski patrol employee has died after sustaining serious injuries last week from an avalanche.

The avalanche occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 when two ski patrol employees were out on the mountain during their avalanche mitigation work.

"It is with a heavy heart we share that the Ski Patroller, Claire Murphy, who sustained serious injuries last Friday, February 14 has passed away. Our hearts are with her family and our community as we navigate this tragedy together. We will plan to share more information regarding memorial services and fundraising programs in the days to come," wrote Mammoth Mountain officials.

The mountains received significant snow from the storm in the High Sierra. Nearly six feet of snow blanketed the area in the last 36 hours before the accident, according to officials.