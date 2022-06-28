Man, 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide in Chatsworth, Police Say

A man and a 10-year-old boy were found dead in Chatsworth on Tuesday night and police believe it was a possible murder suicide.

Police shut down a stretch of 21000 block of Plummer Street where they were investigating the incident reported at 8:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call of a possible attempted suicide, said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton. When police arrived, they saw the bodies and notified homicide detectives.

Hamilton said that authorities suspect a murder-suicide, but it was too early to tell late Tuesday.

"We have not verified anything regarding the nature of the death of the two individuals," he said. "That's one of the working theories we're working on. The investigation could go a different direction. We have only been here a couple hours."