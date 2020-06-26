Man, 18, and Four Juveniles Arrested After Assault, Yelling Racial Slurs

An 18-year-old man and four juveniles, one of whom had a handgun, were arrested after driving at a high rate of speed and allegedly yelling racial slurs and throwing objects at two female victims early Friday in Azusa.

The suspects' vehicle was pulled over about 1:20 a.m. near Alameda Avenue and Fifth Street, according to Lt. Jorge Sandoval of the Azusa Police Department.

Around the same time, two female victims flagged down an officer in the 300 block of East Foothill Boulevard, about two blocks from where the suspects' vehicle was stopped, Sandoval said.

The victims said suspects in a vehicle yelled racial slurs and threw objects at them, which hit at least one victim, according to Sandoval. She did not need medical attention.

Officers determined the same vehicle that was stopped near Alameda Avenue and Fifth Street was the vehicle involved in the assault, Sandoval said.

Gabriel Ornelas, 18, of Ontario, was arrested for child endangerment, hate crime and battery.

One juvenile was arrested for possession of a handgun, another for hate crime and battery, and two others for curfew violation, Sandoval said. Their ages were not released.