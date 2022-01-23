Santa Ana

Man, 18, Shot To Death at Nightclub in Downtown Santa Ana

The victim was later identified as Zion Gonzalez of Moreno Valley.

An 18-year-old man was shot dead at a nightclub in downtown Santa Ana, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to the nightclub in the 300 block of West Fifth Street, according to a watch commander at the Santa Ana Police Department.

The shooting occurred during the establishment's open mike night, he said.

Paramedics arriving at the location pronounced Gonzalez dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Santa Ana police urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 888-847-6227.

