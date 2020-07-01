Man, 2 Daughters Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Watts

The death of a man and his two young daughters Wednesday was being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

Police arrived at the 9200 block of Success Avenue at 8:15 a.m.

"What our initial investigation is showing quite tragically is that this was a family dispute that turned into a murder suicide, and two of the victims are children," said Lt. Kerri Potter.

Investigators believe the children’s father shot and killed his two girls, who were 4 and 6 years old, and then turned the gun on himself.

The mother and another child who also live at the home are alive and cooperating with police.

Kids toys line the outside of the home where neighbors say they never saw any issues and the family seemed happy.

"It was really sad. I really wanted to cry. My heart was broken because I would always see him out in the front right with my family, and we’d see their family pass by," neighbor Tawanda Miller said.

Police say in 2017 there was a case at the home that involved the department of children and family services, but they didn’t provide many details.



Investigators said as COVID-19 has many people locked down in their homes, domestic violence is on the rise, and they want people to step forward if they see something.

"If there is any concern at all with family with child abuse or domestic violence, please reach out to the local police department," Potter said.

