Man, 23, Shot to Death in Lynwood is Identified

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood.

Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Century Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area, Koerner said.

"Upon their arrival, they located a male Hispanic adult inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," Koerner said. "Three males were seen running from the area."

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).