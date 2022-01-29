Man, 27, Fatally Wounded in Santa Ana Homicide

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at 12:56 a.m. to the 500 block of East Pine Street, regarding several reports of shots being fired in the area, found Daniel Sixto suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Police said it was later revealed that the shooting occurred a few blocks away in the 200 block of South Oak Street.

Paramedics rushed the Santa Ana resident to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

Santa Ana homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.