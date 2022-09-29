Downtown LA

Man, 3 Dogs Killed in Chaotic Downtown LA Hit-and-Run Crash

A driver slammed into the victim and all three of his dogs, leaving the man pinned under a pickup truck.

By Mekahlo Medina

A man and his three dogs were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles, and according to authorities, the driver hit several other cars near the scene of the crash before he fled the area.

The crash happened near 5th Street and Hill Street, where the victim and his dogs were crossing the intersection just after 12:30 a.m.

The driver slammed into that man and all three dogs, leaving the man pinned under a pickup truck.

The man and all of the dogs died at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

Neighbors in the area say that section of Downtown LA is a dangerous place when it comes to traffic accidents. Many of them wondered whether the unidentified victim was one of their neighbors, with dog ownership apparently common in that section of the city.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect -- believed to be in his 20s -- had already slammed into a car near 7th Street and Hill Street. The driver was fleeing the scene of that accident, driving in the direction of 5th and Hill, when he struck the victim.

That same driver proceeded to slam into more cars along Hill Street, then tried to get away from the area on foot.

Police were able to track down the suspect, arresting him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

