Man, 3-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized in Long Beach Shooting

A man was arrested Monday hour after the shooting.

A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of another man and a 3-year-old boy, both believed to be members of his family, Long Beach police said.

The shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East 10th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Both victims were transported to hospitals.

Details about their conditions were not immediately available. 

The suspect was arrested in Cypress, police said. The name of the suspect and the victims were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7370, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

