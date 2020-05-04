Man, 34, Arrested on Suspicion of Arson in South Pasadena

A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of arson in South Pasadena.

Jesus Vargas was spotted by a resident about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of San Pascual Avenue allegedly attempting to start a fire in the brush, according to South Pasadena Sgt. Robert Bartl.

The witness called police, who arrested Vargas. While authorities were at the scene, reports of three other fires were reported burning between the 300 and 500 blocks of Arroyo Drive, Bartl said. Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Vargas was suspected of setting those fires, too. The fires burned vegetation but no structures were threatened. He was booked on arson charges and taken to county jail, Bartl said.

Anyone with information on Vargas or the fires he's suspected of starting was asked to call South Pasadena police at 626-403-7270 or San Marino Fire Department arson investigator Jason Sutliff at 626-300-0735. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.