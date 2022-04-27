San Bernardino

Man Accused of Breaking Into Home and Watching Family as They Slept is Arrested in San Bernardino

By Robert Kovacik

A man accused of breaking into a San Bernardino home nine weeks ago and watching a family sleeping inside was arrested and the family spoke out Wednesday about the creepy incident.

The first thing couple did was adopt a dog, a new addition after what their security cameras showed a man in their room staring at them sleeping.

The intruder then rummaged through the room, stealing a wedding ring and some cash.

Police announced his arrest, but have not identified him and asked for public help to find out if he was involved in other incidents.

After he spied and stole from this couple, he left but went back into the house, his parting words to the baby's nurse - "You should lock your door. It's not safe."

The couple said it was hard to sleep.

