Jimmy Wayne Carwyle could face up to three years in state prison.

The man who is accused of crashing into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home was charged Wednesday with stalking and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Offices said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was expected to appear in court Thursday as prosecutors were planning to request $150,000 bail for the Mississippi man.

The district attorney’ office alleged Carwyle has repeatedly harassed the actress since March 1, 2023, sending her social media voicemail and email messages.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

And the alleged harassment reached a boiling point when he crashed his PT Cruiser through her front gate, causing substantial damage, the district attorney said. Carwyle was arrested by her security guard before law enforcement arrived.

Carwyle moved from his native Mississippi in September to live out of his car at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, the man's longtime childhood friend Steve Rhea told NBC News on Tuesday. He held a well-paying job as an automobile service technician, but quit five years ago. His friend said that was followed by a steady decline and delusions that he is a Christ-like figure married to Aniston, who was home at the time of the crash.

Carwyle repeatedly posted about Aniston on social media, NBC News reported. Detectives are looking through his social media posts as part of the investigation, law enforcement sources said.

"I’ve been writing, since the Beginning Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, with you," Carwyle wrote on Facebook on March 26.

If convicted on all counts, Carwyle faces three years in state prison.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” District Attorney Hochman said.