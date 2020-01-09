Man Accused of Downloading and Distributing Child Porn

Authorities issued a warning Thursday for parents about social media apps and children's safety after Fontana police arrested a man who they allege had hundreds of child porn images.

Police believe the man may have gotten some of those images from children who use social media.

Francisco Medina Chavez, 39, was arrested Thursday morning at his Fontana home. He's accused of downloading and distributing hundreds of child pornography videos and images on the web.

"It's very shocking and it's scary," said Elizabeth Clark, a neighbor, who has three young children. "It makes me worry more about it."

She says Chavez wasn't social and would only see him occasionally.

Chavez's sister says her brother works for Los Angeles County without disclosing his job title. She said her family is shocked by the accusations and believe he may have been hacked.

But Fontana Police Officer Jennie Venzor says after investigators served a search warrant at the home, they found disturbing images on multiple devices, belonging to Chavez.

"That's when they located in excess of 1,500 videos and images of child pornography of young children as well as even infants," she said.

During an interview Chavez admitted to using more than a dozen different apps to solicit underage pornographic images, possibly from children, Venzor says. Investigators say the suspect would often use the user name "Pedro Callen."

"Some of the apps I've never even heard of but it's important for parents at home to check their children's apps to see if we have any potential victims out there."

Clark says this is exactly why she doesn't allow her kids to have social media accounts.

"Anybody can act as their age and try to prey them and you just never know what could happen," Clark said.