Man Accused of Fatal Shooting Outside LA Target Store Has Been Arrested With $2 Million Bail

A 27-year-old man accused in a December fatal shooting outside the Baldwin Hills Target store has been arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Allen Robinson, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Dec. 29 by an FBI and Los Angeles Police Department task force team in Moreno Valley, the LAPD announced.

Police said Robinson shot 30-year-old Jabree Magee, of Gary, Indiana, about 3:15 p.m. Dec. 16, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Target at 3535 S. La Cienega Blvd., near Obama Boulevard.

Magee and another person were getting into a car after exiting the store when Robinson allegedly shot at them, according to police.

Magee was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Robinson was charged Dec. 31 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with murder and robbery, LAPD said.

Robinson is being held on $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 15 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse.