Los Angeles

Man Accused of Fatal Shooting Outside LA Target Store Has Been Arrested With $2 Million Bail

Allen Robinson, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Dec. 29 by an FBI and Los Angeles Police Department task force team in Moreno Valley, the LAPD announced.

By City News Service

A shopping cart in the parking lot outside a Target store in Shorewood, Illinois,
GETTY

A 27-year-old man accused in a December fatal shooting outside the Baldwin Hills Target store has been arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Allen Robinson, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Dec. 29 by an FBI and Los Angeles Police Department task force team in Moreno Valley, the LAPD announced.

Police said Robinson shot 30-year-old Jabree Magee, of Gary, Indiana, about 3:15 p.m. Dec. 16, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Target at 3535 S. La Cienega Blvd., near Obama Boulevard.

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

Videos Show Fatal Shooting During Rampage at the Capitol

Pacoima Jan 8

Shocking Pacoima Slaying Caught on Camera as Mother Gunned Down Near Toddler

Magee and another person were getting into a car after exiting the store when Robinson allegedly shot at them, according to police.

Magee was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Robinson was charged Dec. 31 by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with murder and robbery, LAPD said.

Robinson is being held on $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on  Jan. 15 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesshootingFatalTarget
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us