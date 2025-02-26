Man accused of illegal entry into US arrested near South Gate elementary school

A South Gate family is seeking answers after federal agents arrested their undocumented resident near an elementary school.

The family of Nicolas Rodriguez says he was arrested Monday morning near Liberty Elementary School as he was on his way to a job interview. Tillie Remedios, the man’s stepdaughter, said she saw federal officers outside the school as she was dropping off her son but she never imagined they were targeting her loved one.

“I dropped my son off, walked back, and as soon as I walked into my room, my neighbor called me,” Remedios said “… And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she said, ‘Well, we just saw them take Nic.’”

When she said her usual morning farewell to her beau, she was unaware of what was to follow.

“He gave me a kiss and he said, ‘I’ll see you later on’ and I said, ‘OK Nic,’ and he left,” Lorraine Rodriguez, the man’s wife, said. “It never dawned on me that that would be the last time I would see him.”

Rodriguez has a violent criminal history dating back to the 90s. According to court documents, he has a conviction for voluntary manslaughter from a case in 1996. In 2003, he was arrested and later convicted of possession of a controlled substance. Those convictions led to two deportation orders in 2000 and 2005.

His family in South Gate said they were shocked he was arrested because his crimes took place more than 20 years ago.

“When he met me, like I said, he got to work and never stopped,” Lorraine said.

The family is now unsure what the Rodriguez’s future holds.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday and was ordered jailed without bond. His trial is slated to begin April 22.