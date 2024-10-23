Costa Mesa

Man accused of killing female friend in Costa Mesa

The suspect and victim were described as friends, according to law enforcement.

By City News Service

The body of a woman is found in the backyard of a Costa Mesa home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a 38-year-old woman in Costa Mesa, police said.

Investigators were sent to the 1900 block of Maple Avenue, west of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, shortly after 2:25 p.m. Tuesday regarding the discovery of a dead woman in the backyard of the residence.

The circumstances leading up to the woman's death were not provided.

"When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased and immediately began an investigation," according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Police cordoned off the street while the investigation unfolded.

Upon further investigation, it was determined by detectives that the victim and suspect were friends, the department said. The suspect was located in Glendale, and Costa Mesa police detectives traveled there to arrest him.

The woman's identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives.  

Police also were withholding the name of the suspect to protect the victim's identity.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to contact Detective K. Moore at 714-754-4986.

