Man accused of killing parents in Louisiana arrested near Culver City

A man suspected of killing his parents in Louisiana was arrested near Culver City just before the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Joshua Brocato, 34, was wanted in connection with the murders of his mother, Priscilla Brocato, 66, and his father, Marc Brocato, 75, who were found shot to death on Thursday. The couple was found dead in their Amite City, Louisiana home during a welfare check.

After the couple’s son was unaccounted for, he was sought as a person of interest. Following autopsies of the deceased, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) issued an arrest warrant for Joshua for two counts of murder.

TPSO said it believes the victims were shot sometime between March 31 to April 1, and had suspicions that Joshua fled to California within three days of their deaths. A motive for the shootings is unclear.

Law enforcement agencies in Southern California were notified of the crime and deputies from LASD’s Marina Del Rey station found a van that matched the description of Joshua’s parked on the 5400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the van and detained Joshua. Law enforcement found several loaded firearms and body armor in the suspect’s possession.

LASD is now working to TPSO to transfer him back to Louisiana. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 985-902-2088 or Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.