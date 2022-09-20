Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl at Stater Bros. Market in Whittier

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Stater Bros. supermarket in Whittier over the weekend.

The man has been arrested, but investigators believe there could be more victims.

The assault that led to the man's arrest took place at the Stater Bros. on the corner of Millberry and Mills Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Whittier.

Deputies shared a photo of the man accused in the case, to help encourage the other victims they believe are out there to come forward and share their experiences.

The shot was captured as deputies took the man into custody and walked him out of the store.

Detectives with the Norwalk Sheriff's Department say the sexual assault occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The man allegedly followed a girl into the store's restroom, locked the door behind him, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The girl, who is under 18 years old according to police, screamed for help, getting the attention of other customers and store employees.

The employees got into the bathroom and detained the man until deputies arrived.

Investigators are encouraging anyone else who may have been targeted by the man in question, or who knows someone who was, to call the Norwalk station.

The man is expected in court Tuesday morning.