Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman After Spiking Drink in WeHo

Police in West Hollywood are looking for more possible victims of a man who was arrested after allegedly spiking a woman’s drink and sexually assaulting her.

Kent Okukporo, 42, is charged with sexual battery, drugging someone with intent to commit sexual assault and attempted kidnapping in the Feb. 25 incident, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Belen Lemus said Thursday.

The incident happened at The Abbey nightclub. The woman and witnesses told police that Okukporo spiked the victim’s drink and, when she became disoriented, grabbed her by the arm and tried to take her outside and into a vehicle, Lemus said. As he held on to the woman, he sexually assaulted her, the sergeant added.

Security staff at the club saw what was happening and intervened, causing Okukporo to flee, Lemus said. Detectives reviewed surveillance video with security personnel and identified Okukporo as the suspect.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The next day, Okukporo returned to the club and was spotted by security, who called the sheriff’s department, Lemus said. He was subsequently arrested.

“The suspect was arrested because of The Abbey’s well-trained security team. We work closely with law enforcement on these efforts including many undercover operations,” the venue said in a press release. “Our law enforcement partners have repeatedly told us that our security team is the most professional, most cooperative, and most effective at preventing these and other types of crimes.”

LASD Capt. William Moulder said drink spiking incidents have been reported across the city. He advised people to watch their drinks, not leave them unattended, refuse drinks from strangers, go out with others instead of alone, and call 911 if they or others are in distress.

Moulder also reminded people that West Hollywood has a program in which venues across the city have test strips that can be used to detect date rape drugs.

“We have no tolerance for this behavior and we’re going to do everything we can to stop it,” Moulder said.

Okukporo posted bail and was released March 1, Lemus said. His next court date is March 14. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Any other possible victims are asked to contact the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.