Man accused of stealing from Moutain Fire victim arrested for looting

The man was a part of a landscape crew working in Camarillo.

By Missael Soto

Firefighters mopped up hot spots at a Camarillo Heights home burned in the Mountain Fire on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
Ventura County Star

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing an electric bike from a Mountain Fire evacuee, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was visiting his Camarillo home Friday to survey the damage after being under an evacuation order due to the Mountain Fire.

After doing a walk-through of his property, the victim's bike had disappeared from his driveway. He proceeded to confront a landscaping crew who was working nearby.

One of the members of the landscaping crew admitted to taking the bicycle and returned it to the owner after unloading it from an enclosed trailer.

On Saturday, members of the Sheriff's Tactical Response Team were informed of the incident by the victim and were able to identify the suspect.

Ramon Avila Pacheco, 37, was found near Camarillo and arrested on suspicion of looting.

California WildfiresVentura County
