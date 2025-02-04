Man accused of trying to start 2 fires near Box Canyon

A man was arrested Monday after he was accused of trying to start two fires near Box Canyon in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to a brush fire on the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road. The caller reported a brush fire in the area and said a man in dark clothing may have sparked it.

Shortly after, a second call was made regarding a man attempting to start another fire. The caller followed that individual until deputies arrived.

As a result, officials arrested 41-year-old Alejandro Martinez on suspicion of arson.

It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.