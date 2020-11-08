Compton

Man Accused of Using Victim's Car to Run Him Over and Kill Him After Heated Altercation Following Crash in Compton

"The suspect fled the scene on foot after his vehicle had become disabled. Responding deputies detained him down the street. Authorities said his name will not be released at this time. 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly running over and killing a 67-year-old man -- in that victim's vehicle -- following a traffic crash the two were involved in Sunday in unincorporated Compton. 

The death was reported at approximately 5:40 a.m. in the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road. The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau reported. 

Deputies dispatched to the scene found the victim on the ground outside his vehicle suffering from multiple injuries. Homicide detectives said the victim and suspect were involved in a traffic crash that possibly devolved into road rage. 

"After the collision, they both exited their vehicles and started arguing. The argument led to a physical altercation," according to a sheriff's department statement. "After the suspect beat the victim, he got into the victim's vehicle and ran over him repeatedly.''

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500.

