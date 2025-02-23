Los Angeles County

Man accused of vandalizing Baldwin Park church tries to evade police on bicycle

By Karla Rendon

A man accused of vandalizing a place of worship was arrested after a short bicycle pursuit in Baldwin Park, according to police.

The Baldwin Park Police Department said officers were called to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday for a call of vandalism. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a man in possession of items believed to have been used during the crimes.

The man, who was identified as 24-year-old Luis Garcia of Baldwin Park, tried to evade police on bicycle, instigating a brief chase. He was later stopped and arrested.

The church was targeted three different times over the span of 24 hours up until the point of the suspect’s arrest. The church’s windows and statues were extensively damaged during the vandalism, costing an estimated $19,000 in repairs.

“Investigators will examine possible connections to similar incidents at other local religious institutions for a possible hate crime enhancement,” police said in a statement.

It is unclear if Garcia has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Police did not specify what charges the suspect faces.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department’s detective bureau at 626-960-1955.

