Man Allegedly Armed With Hammer and Hatchet Shot by Police in Westlake

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a man Friday who was allegedly armed with a hammer and a hatchet in the Westlake district.

A police sergeant was flagged down in the Bonnie Brae Street and Wilshire area at about 3:50 p.m. by a woman who said she was concerned about a man who appeared to be armed, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez of the Media Relations Division.

The sergeant and supporting officers followed the man for several blocks while giving him commands. The officers used less-lethal methods against the man which proved ineffective, Lopez said.

Officers shot the man on Bonnie Brae Street between Sixth Street and Wilshire Boulevard, Lopez said. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released by police.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and no victims of the man were located.

A hammer and a small hatchet were found at the scene and had yet to be recovered by detectives.