Man Allegedly Sets Fire at Anaheim Gas Station

A clerk says a man acting suspiciously outside the store took off his shirt and set it on fire, then broke into the store.

A fire that burned an Anaheim gas station and convenience store early Monday morning may not have been an accident, according to one employee.

A clerk at the Orange County store said a man was acting suspiciously outside the Chevron gas station, at around 3:30 a.m.

That man ended up taking off his shirt and lighting it on fire. He then entered the closed convenience store on La Palma Avenue and Sunkist Way, where he started a bigger fire near the cash register.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames, knocking down the blaze within 30 minutes and before the fire reached the gas pumps.

The store was heavily damaged, and the clerk suffered minor smoke inhalation, but expects to be okay.

No information about arrests has been released.

