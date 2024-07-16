Authorities filed charges against a man, who was accused of slapping an autistic boy after the 10-year-old touched the man’s Mercedes Benz vehicle in Pacoima, the boy’s family attorney confirmed Monday.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged Scott Sakajian with willful cruelty to a child and battery on a person after the video of him slapping Alfredo Morales was released earlier this month.

The boy and his family were crossing the street in Pacoima on July 1 near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street when the child touched the logo of the Mercedes Benz that was stopped while waiting for the traffic light to change.

Video captured that moments later, the driver of that vehicle furiously approached Morales and slapped him across the face.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m happy it's what’s supposed to happen,” Antonio Villegas, the attorney for the Morales family said. “Somebody who acts this way should have to answer in a criminal court.”

Sakajian, who was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2, now faces up to six months in jail.

The attorney for Alfredo’s family said he planned to ask that the man pay restitution to the family, who has been homeless after the boy’s father lost his job at a restaurant.

Long after the violent incident, the impact on Alfredo was ongoing, according to Villegas.

“He has started mimicking the conduct by smacking other people – something he had never done at any point in his life,” the attorney explained. “He [saw] a black Mercedes Benz that pulled up to his campsite the other day, he went over and kicked it.”

Alfredo’s father said he hopes that charges will encourage people with or without money to empathize with children.

In wake of the assault, an online fundraiser that was created for the family has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Morales family.

The family attorney added one woman has paid for the family to stay in a motel for a month.

While the family has not decided whether to file a civil lawsuit against Sakajian, they are set to ask the city for services that Alfredo needs.