sun valley

Man and dog rescued from burning house in Sun Valley

More than 40 firefighters responded to the fire and knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes.

By Helen Jeong

Firefighters rescued a man and a dog from a burning house fire in Sun Valley.

The fire was first reported at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a single-family home on Coldwater Canyon Avenue north of Saticoy Street.

Responding firefighters immediately noticed heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the house, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. 

After 41 firefighters battled the flames, the fire was extinguished in 21 minutes.

One man was rescued from the house and taken to a hospital. 

A dog was also rescued. 

Firefighters found a kitten from the house and tried to resuscitate the animal. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

sun valley
