Man And Woman Found Dead at UC Irvine in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in a suspected murder-suicide.

UC Irvine police officers dispatched at approximately 3:52 p.m. to Social Science Plaza after receiving multiple 911 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building and discovered a man and woman dead, said Irvine Police Department Lt. Cathy Scherer.

"Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide," Scherer said. "Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community."

Irvine police urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at 949-724-7233.