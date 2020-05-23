Downey

Man and Woman Killed in 5 Freeway Off-Ramp Crash in Downey

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a woman died Saturday in a possibly hit-and-run crash on a Santa Ana (5) Freeway off-ramp in Downey, police said.

The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. on the Paramount Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound Santa Ana Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The vehicle went down an embankment, she said. No further details were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:50 p.m., shutting down the off-ramp.

