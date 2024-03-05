Altadena

Man and woman killed in fiery crash in Altadena

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash that killed a man and a woman in Altadena on Tuesday. 

The California Highway Patrol officers were called at around 1:03 a.m. to 64 West Loma Alta and Loma View Drive where they found an overturned vehicle engulfed in flames, said CHP Officer Sean Lough.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to extract the victims from the wreckage.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Lough said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

