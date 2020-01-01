crime

Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Overnight Compton Shooting

By City News Serivce

A woman was fatally wounded and a man is in critical condition from a shooting Wednesday morning in Compton.

Homicide detectives detained a man as a person of interest in the shooting, who had been in a dating relationship with the woman, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

The shooting happened a little before 12:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 154th Street.

“The person of interest and (the) female victim's two children, who are between the ages of 10 and 14, were at the scene of the crime and were not injured,'' according to a statement from Sheriff's Department. “The incident is not gang-related and the weapon has not been recovered.”

Paramedics rushed the victims to an area hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition.

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting deaths to call them at 323-890-5500.

