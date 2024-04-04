Riverside

Man armed with knife shot and killed by Riverside police

A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by Riverside police officers Thursday when he allegedly confronted them with a knife at a downtown residence.

By Staff Reports

The shooting occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Chestnut Street, near Fourth Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

"Our officers responded to a domestic violence call for service at this location when they were confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife," said Riverside police.

According to police, "a less-than-lethal force option was utilized, then shortly after, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The alleged assailant was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics minutes later.

No officers were injured.

Riverside police said a female domestic violence victim was treated for a serious injury caused by the suspect and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

