California

Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Crashing Through Arcadia 7-Eleven

Officers learned the man, whose name was not immediately released, entered the store and caused a disturbance, throwing merchandise at employees before leaving.

By City News Service

Arcadia police

A Monrovia man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of causing a disturbance inside an Arcadia 7-Eleven store, then intentionally plowing his car into the convenience mart.

The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at the store in the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue, according to Arcadia police.

Officers learned the man, whose name was not immediately released, entered the store and caused a disturbance, throwing merchandise at employees before leaving, getting into his vehicle and intentionally driving through the front doors and into the business, police officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witnesses told officers that employees and customers were standing at the front of the store at the time.

The man tried to run away but was detained by store employees and customers until officers arrived, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to the Arcadia Police Department, where he remained in custody on $2 million bail, police said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California 2 hours ago

Family Confronts Thieves Who Broke Into Corona Restaurant on Thanksgiving

North Hollywood 3 hours ago

Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer in Teen's Killing at Burlington Store

The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information was encouraged to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 and refer to case number 22-4977. Anonymous information can be conveyed through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern California7-ELEVENArcadia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us