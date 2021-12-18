Lancaster

Man Arrested After Barricading Inside Lancaster Home Overnight

LASD officers first responded to the residence in Lancaster around 3 p.m. Friday.

By City News Service

A man who holed up in a Lancaster home overnight surrendered early Saturday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department first responded to the residence in the 44100 block of 31st Street West at about 3 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man was armed and had reportedly fired rounds from a gun.

The standoff ended at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

"All that we were told was that the suspect was located and taken into custody," according to a spokeswoman at the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

No further details were immediately available.

