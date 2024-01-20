Man arrested after fight near Church of Scientology in Hollywood

A man was arrested on suspicion of battery and subsequently released on his own recognizance for allegedly fighting another man near a Scientology building in Hollywood, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Perry, 52, who was arrested at about 4 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Perry and another man were taken to the department's Hollywood station, where Perry's alleged combatant was interviewed and released.

“In addition to interviewing the parties involved, detectives reviewed a significant amount of video evidence,” police said. “The individual arrested has no known association with the Church of Scientology.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police added that they were “aware of an increasing number of activists in and around the Church of Scientology in the Hollywood area. Amidst the controversy and ongoing investigations into the interactions between these two groups, updates will be provided as more information on these matters becomes available.”