Man arrested after he was caught on video stealing a Tesla in Upland

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A man was arrested after he was caught on video stealing a Tesla in Upland.

“An extremely rare occurrence, but not impossible…” the Upland Police Department said in a social media post on Thursday. 

The man, who did not appear to realize he was being filmed, was seen on video getting into the Tesla. 

Police said the man was able to steal the car with the use of a spare access card that was left inside the parked Tesla Model X.

The car’s owner was able to track his car and lock the thief out remotely.

“As he evaluated his life choices, officers rolled up and took him into custody,” Upland police said.

This incident was the third stolen vehicle, all in separate cases, that Upland police said they were able to locate in their area that resulted in felony grand theft auto arrests. 

