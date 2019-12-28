Man Arrested After Illegal Marijuana Grow Discovered in Wildomar

Riverside County sheriff's deputies raided an alleged illegal marijuana growing operation in Wildomar Saturday, seizing plants and processed pot, and arresting a man, authorities said.

The deputies served a search warrant at 8:30 a.m. near the 23400 block of Crooked Arrow Drive, Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Glenn Warrington said. The warrant was obtained following complaints of illegal marijuana cultivating at that location, he said.

"As a result of the search warrant, approximately 175 marijuana plants in various stages of growth and 320 pounds of processed marijuana were located and collected," Warrington said.

Kirk Alvarado, 34, was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession for sales of marijuana and child endangerment, the sergeant said. Bail was set at $5,000, which he was released on 2 1/2 hours later.