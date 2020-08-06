Culver City

Man Arrested After Shooting At Group of Construction Workers in Culver City

By City News Service

1000001771EM090_Harlem_Glob
Getty Images

A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting at a group of construction workers and fleeing the scene in Culver City.

The man allegedly confronted the group Wednesday while they were working around noon and got into an argument with them before leaving, according to the Culver City Police Department.

He came back to the area, in the 6500 block of Green Valley Circle, near Centinela Avenue, with a semi-automatic handgun and fired about four rounds at the group at about 12:15 p.m., police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County Sheriff 8 mins ago

24-Year-Old Murder of Woman in Assisted Living Center Solved, Sheriff's Department Says

Los Angeles Lakers 2 hours ago

James Harden Scores 39, as Rockets Defeat Short-Handed Lakers, 113-97

He got into a older-model Ford Explorer and drove away westbound on Centinela Avenue, police said.

A Culver City police patrol officer saw a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle in the 6300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard on Thursday about 3:15 p.m., police said. He determined from photos provided by witnesses that it was the same man, and arrested him after pulling the vehicle over.

The was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder. His name was not released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Culver City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us