Man Arrested After Shooting At Group of Construction Workers in Culver City

A 37-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting at a group of construction workers and fleeing the scene in Culver City.

The man allegedly confronted the group Wednesday while they were working around noon and got into an argument with them before leaving, according to the Culver City Police Department.

He came back to the area, in the 6500 block of Green Valley Circle, near Centinela Avenue, with a semi-automatic handgun and fired about four rounds at the group at about 12:15 p.m., police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

He got into a older-model Ford Explorer and drove away westbound on Centinela Avenue, police said.

A Culver City police patrol officer saw a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle in the 6300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard on Thursday about 3:15 p.m., police said. He determined from photos provided by witnesses that it was the same man, and arrested him after pulling the vehicle over.

The was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder. His name was not released.