Man Arrested for Double Fatal Shooting in Hollywood

Marvin Francell Williams was arrested on suspicion of murder and held without bail.

By Danielle Smith

A man and woman in their 20 were found fatally shot late Thursday in Hollywood.
Toni Guinyard

Authorities arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man in Hollywood last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department discovered the 32-year-old suspect, Marvin Francell Williams, Wednesday in Hesperia.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Ajani Patridge and 35-year-old Nadia Campbell. The pair was shot about 11:15 p.m. on June 16 at Carlos Avenue and Gower Street and died at the scene, according to LAPD and the LA County coroner's office.

Campbell's three young children were in a car nearby at the time of the shooting.

"The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell, and this crime involved domestic violence," according to an LAPD statement.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williams entered the rear passenger area of a vehicle in Hesperia. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle near Escondido and Central avenues.

LAPD arrived at the location, took Williams into custody and transported him to Olympic Community Police Station.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and held without bail. No court date has been set.

