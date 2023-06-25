Man arrested for allegedly flashing handgun to woman at Long Beach restaurant

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing a handgun to a woman at a Long Beach restaurant Sunday morning, then later firing the weapon while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

A woman was sitting at the bar of a restaurant in the 6300 block of East Pacific Coast Highway when the suspect touched her arm inappropriately, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

When the woman said she did not want to be touched, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm, then put it back into his waistband before leaving the location. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a "no-hit" shooting call in the 7100 block of Marina Pacifica Drive, where they contacted a suspect who matched a description given by a witness.

"Officers arrested the suspect and a firearm was located on his person," police said. "The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol."

Officers gathered evidence that included casings and strike marks, police added.

The man was later identified as the same man who allegedly displayed the firearm in the restaurant.

No injuries were reported in either instance.

Roberto Morsquera was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, sexual battery, public intoxication and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. His bail was set at $25,000.