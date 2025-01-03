Man arrested for breaking into self-driving Waymo

A man is under arrest after police say he tried to hijack a self-driving Waymo in downtown Los Angeles.
The attempted theft occurred at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Hill Street and Fifth Street.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in riot gear approached him from behind, opened the door and pulled him out.
The man’s name has not been released. It was not clear why he was trying to hijack the car.
