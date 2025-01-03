Downtown Los Angeles

Man arrested for breaking into self-driving Waymo

By Staff Reports and City News Service

A man is under arrest after police say he tried to hijack a self-driving Waymo in downtown Los Angeles.

The attempted theft occurred at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Hill Street and Fifth Street.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in riot gear approached him from behind, opened the door and pulled him out.

The man’s name has not been released. It was not clear why he was trying to hijack the car.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Downtown Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us