Man Arrested for Possession of Illegal Fireworks in Moreno Valley

Jonathan Emilio Navarro of Jurupa Valley was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession and sale of pyrotechnics and possession of an unregistered modified rifle

A 22-year-old man suspected of illegally possessing a load of fireworks that he was trying to sell in Moreno Valley, as well as having an unlicensed rifle, was released from custody Friday.

Jonathan Emilio Navarro of Jurupa Valley was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession and sale of pyrotechnics and possession of an unregistered modified rifle. Navarro posted a $50,000 bond and was released Friday morning from the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Robert Martinez, deputies assigned to investigate illegal firework's activity learned that Navarro was allegedly trying to sell pyrotechnic devices in the 13000 block of Elsworth Street in Moreno Valley.

The deputies tracked him to Darren Circle in Riverside, where he was detained and searched, Martinez said.

He said the investigation led to the suspect's residence, where “multiple types of illegal fireworks” were seized, along with a rifle fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

Navarro was taken into custody without incident.

In April, the county Board of Supervisors authorized $30,000 for increased enforcement of Ordinance No. 858, which prohibits fireworks in unincorporated communities, except under limited circumstances authorized by the fire chief.

Most cities that contract with the Sheriff's Department for law enforcement services, like Moreno Valley, have similar regulations.

Wildfire danger is elevated this year due to below average rainfall in the winter and extremely dry conditions now.

Penalties for possessing, selling or lighting pyrotechnic devices without a permit range between $1,000 and $5,000, and anyone who causes a fire ignited by fireworks can be held liable for all damage and suppression costs.

In some cases, criminal charges may be filed.

Numerous Fourth of July events are planned countywide this year and can be found here.

