Hollywood

Man Arrested in Attack on Woman in Hollywood

A Lancaster man was arrested Tuesday after beating a woman in a Hollywood parking garage.

By City News Service

A Lancaster man was in custody Thursday for allegedly attacking a woman in Hollywood, police said.

Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Adkins was being held without bail, police said. The crime occurred about 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, police said.

"Officers' investigation revealed that a female victim was knocked unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect," police said in a statement. "The incident was captured on cell phone video and received significant news and social media attention."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD detectives 213-972-2967; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

