Whittier

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier.

By City News Service

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday.

Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They found the 74-year-old on the porch of the residence, suffering from apparent head trauma, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

He had initially been discovered by his adult son, who heard a disturbance on the porch and went outside to investigate. The man had apparently been arguing with a neighbor prior to the disturbance.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, but the exact cause of death was unclear.

The suspect is being questioned and the case remains under investigation, detectives said.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

