Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting outside Downey restaurant

A man suspected of opening fire outside a restaurant in Downey, striking four people, has been arrested, the Downey Police Department announced Monday.

Simi Valley resident Temo Gaxiola, 37, was arrested in connection with the Saturday shooting. The violence broke out at about 1:20 a.m. after two people were kicked out of the Mambo Grill Restaurant & Bar. Four people were injured when a man drove past the restaurant and started shooting, according to investigators.

Gaxiola was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody without incident on Monday, Downey police said.

The shooting left locals rattled.

"I’ve heard of shootings but not around here, I mean I thought this was a safe neighborhood," said Irma Pigiampaolo, who lives in the city. "The police are right around here, so I am shocked."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Chaidez at 562-904-2391.