Man Arrested in Connection With Los Angeles Robberies, Two Others Sought

Police announced Thursday that one man is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a string of at least six street robberies and one attempted heist that occurred this month throughout the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division detectives identified a vehicle allegedly used in the robberies, located it in Pasadena on Wednesday and arrested the driver, identified as 23-year-old Quioness Wilson, according to an LAPD statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Detectives searched Wilson's home and found "additional evidence associated to the robberies," according to police.

He was interviewed, then booked into the LAPD Metropolitan Division Jail on suspicion of robbery, with bail set at $350,000.

Police are still searching for two other male suspects.

The robberies took place in the LAPD's Central, Wilshire and Hollywood divisions, with most occurring in the afternoon hours and one at 5:40 p.m., police said.

One attempted robbery and two successful robberies occurred on Sept. 1, while the other four robberies were reported on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section at 213-486-6840. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.