Man Arrested in Connection With Shadow Hills Burglaries

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of armed burglaries in the north San Fernando Valley.
Details about the arrest were not immediately available.
But the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Station reported police had created a perimeter in the area of Wheatland Avenue and Wentworth Street in Lakeview Terrace after reports of a sighting. Video showed a man crawling through dense brush in the hillside area. The arrest was made near Wentworth Street and Coal Canyon Road in Shadow Hills.
The arrest follows reports of a man appearing on security camera video and still images outside homes in nearby Shadow Hills. They show a thin man carrying what appear to be a variety of weapons.
The images were shared on neighborhood security apps.
In one video captured on Oct. 24, a handgun appears to be stuffed in his waistband, and a stuffed pack on his back. He glances over his shoulder briefly, notices the camera, then walks away.
Other posts include unverified accounts of recent break-ins in the hilly neighborhood of winding roads off the 210 Freeway.
Some of those accounts identify weapons the man is carrying as a hunting rifle and, later, an "AR style" assault weapon.
A Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief said investigators have been "working this case for months."
On Tuesday morning, police responded to a hillside area near a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power property after reports of a possible sighting of the man. Police said employees at the site reported a man armed with a rifle squeezing through a gate.
SWAT members responded to the area near the 210 Freeway, but no arrests were reported.