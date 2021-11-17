Man Arrested in Connection With Shadow Hills Burglaries

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of armed burglaries in the north San Fernando Valley.

Details about the arrest were not immediately available.

But the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Station reported police had created a perimeter in the area of Wheatland Avenue and Wentworth Street in Lakeview Terrace after reports of a sighting. Video showed a man crawling through dense brush in the hillside area. The arrest was made near Wentworth Street and Coal Canyon Road in Shadow Hills.

The arrest follows reports of a man appearing on security camera video and still images outside homes in nearby Shadow Hills. They show a thin man carrying what appear to be a variety of weapons.

The images were shared on neighborhood security apps.

A thin man appearing to carry a variety of weapons was caught on security cameras on properties. Coupled with reports of break-ins is making residents nervous. Gordon Tokumatsu reports Nov. 15, 2021.

In one video captured on Oct. 24, a handgun appears to be stuffed in his waistband, and a stuffed pack on his back. He glances over his shoulder briefly, notices the camera, then walks away.

Other posts include unverified accounts of recent break-ins in the hilly neighborhood of winding roads off the 210 Freeway.

Some of those accounts identify weapons the man is carrying as a hunting rifle and, later, an "AR style" assault weapon.

After a series of burglaries in the area, reports of trespassing at a DWP facility and surveillance footage of a prowler with a weapon have Shadow Hills residents on edge. A massive police presence searches for the man, who may be barricaded. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

A Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief said investigators have been "working this case for months."

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a hillside area near a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power property after reports of a possible sighting of the man. Police said employees at the site reported a man armed with a rifle squeezing through a gate.

SWAT members responded to the area near the 210 Freeway, but no arrests were reported.