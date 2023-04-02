Man Arrested in Connection With West Hills Shooting Identified

The man arrested in connection to a shooting at a West Hills shopping mall that left three injured and one person dead has been identified by police.

The man arrested by police has been identified as 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills.

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m. the individuals injured arrived at the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot on the 22900 block of Vanowen Street.

One of the individuals met with Connole for "unknown reasons," according to police. An argument broke out between the individuals and Connole, when he took out a handgun and began to shoot at them.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Three of the individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. A fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LA Fire Department Paramedics.

The identities of the victims injured during the shooting are unknown.

Multiple other people in the area began fleeing the scene once they heard gunshots. The police received numerous 911 calls that a shooting had taken place at the shopping center.

After the shooting, Connole was seen fleeing the scene in a red Honda. Topanga Area officers that were responding to the scene were directed to his vehicle by an LAPD Airship.

A short pursuit took place after Connole failed to yield. Eventually he pulled over and was taken into custody and was transported to the Topanga Area Station.

Connole was booked at the Van Nuys Jail for murder and his bail has been set at $2,000,000.

Police are still investigating the incident and have requested the help of any witnesses that were present at the Fallbrook Shopping Center when the incident took place.