Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash With Bicyclist in Irwindale

West Covina police stopped a vehicle in the area of Francisquito and Sunset avenues shortly after the crash, and “discovered evidence connecting the vehicle to the fatal hit and run traffic collision in the city of Irwindale.”

A man driving a vehicle in West Covina was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist Saturday in Irwindale. 

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:21 a.m. to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Huntington Drive regarding a person down in a traffic lane near some bicycle debris, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. 

The crash occurred in the 2900 block of Huntington Drive, where the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Rudy Gatto of the Irwindale Police Department. 

“It was evident the victim had been struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Huntington Drive, which fled the scene after the collision,” the department said in a statement. 

West Covina police stopped a vehicle in the area of Francisquito and Sunset avenues shortly after the crash, and “discovered evidence connecting the vehicle to the fatal hit and run traffic collision in the city of Irwindale,” the statement continued. 

Adrian Ortega, 21, of La Puente, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony drunk driving and felony hit-and-run. 

Ortega was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The crash prompted the closure of Foothill Boulevard/Huntington Drive between Irwindale Avenue and Encanto Parkway. Traffic lanes were re-opened at 10:55 a.m. 

Irwindale police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-430-2244.

