LAPD

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Employee at Eagle Rock Rite Aid

Anthony Lemus, 20-year-old LA resident, turned himself in and was arrested and booked on suspected murder.

By Maggie More and City News Service

RMG News

A man was arrested Tuesday morning, in connection with the July 15 shooting death of a Rite Aid employee inside the Glassell Park pharmacy, police said.

Anthony Lemus, 20-year-old LA resident, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after he turned himself in. He was being held on $2 million bail, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 8:51 p.m. on July 15 in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, near Verdugo Road and the Glendale (2) Freeway. When the LAPD arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miguel Penaloza, a 36-year-old Rite Aid employee, died at the scene.

According to the LAPD, Penaloza was shot when he tried to stop two young men from leaving the store with a case of beer each.

Los Angeles Jul 17

Rite Aid Employee in Los Angeles Fatally Shot After Confronting Thieves

Eagle Rock Jul 16

Man Fatally Shot Inside Rite Aid in Eagle Rock; Two Suspects Sought

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Following the shooting, the Eagle Rock Rite Aid location was closed "so law enforcement can do their jobs effectively and our associates have time away from work," a Rite Aid spokesperson told News4 in a statement.

The two attackers fled the scene after the shooting. Police are still looking for the second person.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDshootingEagle RockRite Aid
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us